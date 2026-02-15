Acclaimed Series’ Main Couple Gets New Look Before Anime’s Return

The beloved manga Yona of the Dawn by Kusanagi Mizuho reached its bittersweet ending in December 2025 after 16 years of serialization. The manga debuted in Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine in 2009 on a monthly schedule and received an anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot in 2014. The anime only released 24 episodes in one season without ever announcing a sequel. Over the decade, the series’ popularity only continued to grow as fans kept asking for the anime’s sequel. During the manga’s ending, fans’ pleas were finally heard as the magazine confirmed an anime sequel. However, so far, there haven’t been updates from the studio regarding a release window or even a visual. This means that there’s still a while before the anime returns with another season.

However, the manga creator is active on social media, often sharing new visuals of the characters for special events like birthdays. This Valentine’s Day, Mizuho joined the celebration in her official X handle, with gorgeous art of one of the best couples in shojo, Hak and Yona. They are wearing winter robes as the snow falls, while Ao is hanging out with Hak. The adorable visual features Hak resting his head on Yona’s shoulder, highlighting their affection as fans appreciate Mizuho’s art. The post went viral with thousands of likes as anticipation around their growing relationship in Season 2 continues.

Yona of The Dawn’s Season 2 Will Take a Huge Step Forward in The Main Couple’s Relationship

Image Courtesy of Kusanagi Mizuho

Hak is not only Yona’s childhood friend but also her bodyguard who swore to protect her no matter the cost. On the night of her 16th birthday, Yona witnessed her crush, Soo-Won, murdering her father, King Il, and realized she was about to lose her life as well. Almost everyone in the castle had turned their backs on her, but Hak stood by her side even when all odds were against them. He did everything in his power to keep her safe, even after they escaped the castle.

Since Yona always had a crush on Soo-Won, Hak buried his feelings for her deep inside his heart. Going through many trials together and seeing the sheltered princess take up arms in order to become stronger only made him admire her even more. So far, the first season has focused on Hak’s feelings for her. On the other hand, even though it’s evident that Hak has always been important to Yona, it’s unclear in the first season whether she has romantic feelings for him or not.

The upcoming sequel will continue their journey now that they have gathered all four Dragon Warriors. Yona of the Dawn is a slow-burn fantasy romance, so their relationship will also continue to grow throughout the journey as Yona becomes more aware of why Hak is so important to her. What she feels toward him isn’t just gratitude because he gave up everything in his life to support her, but it’s something much more.

