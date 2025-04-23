The Apothecary Diaries Shares New Look to Hype Season 2’s Spring Cour

When Maomao, an apothecary’s daughter from the red-light district, gets kidnapped and sold to be a servant of the imperial palace, she’s thrust into a world of mysterious disturbances within bureaucratic disputes. Trying to hide her literacy and medicinal knowledge, when the emperor’s children begin falling gravely ill, she can’t help herself but to quietly solve the “curse” anonymously. When the beautiful eunuch Jinshi manages to single her out, she’s promoted to concubine Gyokuyou’s lady-in-waiting and poison taster as her journey continues in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2. But as Maomao’s skills prove her indispensable, she begins facing risks, dangerous situations, and uncovering secrets that go beyond the hazards of tasting for poisons.

Now as both the drama in the Inner Palace and temperature becomes heated, we celebrate the continuation of the second half of the second season of The Apothecary Diaries. But its not just political drama that’s getting spicy as we move into Season 2’s spring cour — the relationship between Maomao and Jinshi is also really beginning to blossom like spring itself. And how better to celebrate the coming of spring and our favorite cat-like apothecary than with the tenth installment of The Apothecary Diaries monthly visual series?

Celebrating Spring and Cat Day with Maomao

Neko no Hi, or Cat Day, is the national celebratory day of cat appreciation in Japan. Although typically recognized on the 22nd of February as the Japanese pronunciation of the date 2-2-2 “ni-ni-ni” sounds similar to the sound of a cat meowing “nyan-nyan-nyan”, some fandoms have claimed the 22nd of every month as Neko Neko Day. And it’s no different for The Apothecary Diaries fandom, claiming the 22nd of each month as Maomao Day. After all, why celebrate our adorable cat-like apothecary only once a year when she rightfully deserves at least twelve days of appreciation?

And as such, Maomao Day has been observed since July of 2024. Now with the tenth installment in the monthly visuals themed around seasonal plants, this month’s visual titled “The Four Seasons with Maomao and Jinshi” features the two slightly tipsy lovebirds sharing some sake and a warm candid moment of comradery viewing the cherry blossoms, the symbol of spring. For those wanting this or any of the other beautiful monthly visuals as wallpapers, they’re available for download on the official website.

As with the other monthly visuals depicting Maomao among various plants, it seems only right for her to be in environments with potential for plucking ingredients for potions and poisons. But, unlike her typical preferences for questionable vegetation and mushrooms, this month’s visual has more of an aesthetic pleasing to the eye than for any practical uses. Although Japan’s national flower may have its own set of possible medicinal uses like anti-inflammatory properties great for pleasant-smelling and useful skincare applications, it’s also tasty in teas and various blossom-viewing snacks. And they’re simply just pretty to look at.

“The Four Seasons with Maomao and Jinshi

Meow meow~

On the 22nd of every month, Neko Neko Day,

we will release new visuals themed around seasonal plants!

April is all about cherry blossoms, Maomao, and Jinshi!

In the cheerful spring weather,

Maomao and Jinshi enjoy cherry blossom viewing.”

The Apothecary Diaries can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

