The Apothecary Diaries Studio Announces Major Success For 2026

Studio OLM has long been a major player in the anime game, helping to bring about quite a few anime adaptations over its long history. From beloved children’s tales to some of the darkest stories that anime has to offer, the production house has evolved with the times to bring some of the biggest franchises of the medium. One of the biggest for OLM has been The Apothecary Diaries, which has recently hit major heights in the anime world. Thanks to the tale of Maomao and Jinshi, the studio has reaped some major benefits according to a recent financial report.

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Studio OLM released a new financial report confirming that for the time period between March 2025 and March 2026, the production house has seen a significant increase in its net profits. Specifically, the studio has gained over 37.2% in profits from the prior fiscal year, which is close to $2.5 million USD. On top of The Apothecary Diaries, OLM has produced major anime entries such as Night of the Living Cat, Me and the Alien MuMu, Scum of the Brave, and Ace of Diamond. In recent reports, other anime studios have struggled with their financials, though it seems that OLM has found the “secret sauce” to keep its head above water.

OLM’s Wild Past And Future

Image Courtesy of TOHO

As mentioned earlier in this article, OLM has had its fair share of anime properties that it has brought to the small screen. One of the biggest has long been Pokémon, as the production studio has spent decades bringing to life the story of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. Even when the famous anime trainer departed the television series, OLM stuck around to follow Liko and Roy in Pokémon Horizons. On the flip side, the studio was responsible for the bleak anime adaptation of Berserk in 1997, proving how versatile the production house could be.

As most fans of The Apothecary Diaries know, OLM will reap the benefits of this runaway hit later this year. Specifically, the beloved franchise will return for its third season this October, making it one of the biggest fall arrivals later this year. Surprisingly enough, OLM has another big project that might often get lost in the shuffle. The anime studio is teaming up with Warner Bros Discovery to create a fresh new take on the Scooby-Doo franchise titled “Yokoso Scooby-Doo.” Taking Scooby and Shaggy to Japan, the series won’t just be made by OLM but will be taking a different approach from many other WB animated fare in that it will land exclusively on Tubi. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed, the anime Mystery Machine’s adventures might add to OLM’s future profits.

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Via GameBiz