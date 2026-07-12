3 Biggest The Apothecary Diaries Projects in 2026

2026 is by far the most exciting year for The Apothecary Diaries fans, with more updates and releases than ever. Written by Hyūganatsu, it is one of the biggest franchises in recent years, as the light novel and manga volumes have over 45 million copies in circulation. One of the things that appeals to fans the most is the historical setting that’s rich in culture and artistic visuals. The characters don gorgeous robes to accentuate their appearance, befitting of their status. Additionally, the architecture and setting are reminiscent of ancient China, which led many to believe that the story is set during that era.

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The series reached new heights of popularity after its anime debut in 2023. The anime concluded its second season last year before confirming its third season and the feature film adaptation for 2026. Additionally, the franchise also released its first game adaptation, The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles, this year.

3) The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles

Image Courtesy of Aniplex

Whether it’s the palace drama or the mysteries, fans can experience it all in the first simulation game based on the beloved series. The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles comes from CTW, a video game company that specializes in browser games based on beloved anime. The game runs directly in a web browser, so there’s no need for installation, and it’s easily accessible on any device, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Players will be able to raise Maomao and solve various mysteries and incidents that occur in the imperial court and the pleasure district.

It allows cooperative play where players can collect and grow medicinal herbs while working with others. Apart from the main characters, Maomao and Jinshi, the game includes 35 characters from the story, including Gaoshun, Loulan, Gyokuyou, and more. It’s currently only available via the Japanese platform, G123, and will soon be making its global debut. Announced in July last year, the game was finally released on June 12th, 2026, in Japan.

2) The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Last year, shortly after the second season’s conclusion, the anime confirmed the third season will be released into two cours. The third season will return with its first cour in October as part of the Fall 2026 lineup, while the second part is scheduled for Spring 2027. While the anime has yet to reveal an official trailer for Season 3, the announcement teaser confirms the story will take place in the Northern farming villages, where major trouble is brewing.

Since Season 2 wrapped up the events of the light novel’s fourth volume, the first cour of Season 3 is expected to adapt the fifth volume. Ever since the rebellion of the Shi Clan failed, Jinshi has abandoned his fake identity as a eunuch. He has accepted his duties as a member of the royal family and continues to actively fulfill his role as the Moon Prince and handle the aftermath of the Shi Clan’s ruin. When he learns about the problems in the farming villages, he seeks Maomao’s help to discover the reason behind the mysterious events.

1) The Apothecary Diaries Feature Film

Image Courtesy of TOHO

The first feature film of the anime was announced right alongside Season 3. It was already confirmed that the film will be released in December this year, and now the anime has finally shared more details on the upcoming project. The official website shares new character designs, a teaser trailer, and the key visual to hype up the upcoming release. While the film will hit the Japanese theatres on December 11th, 2026, there has been no confirmation on an international release yet.

We can expect updates on the theatrical release or the streaming dates in 2027. As shown in the teaser, the story centers around Jinshi and Maomao trying to unravel the mysterious death of a mid-ranking concubine. Her death happened five years ago, and now her remains are finally being sent to her home. However, knowing that the circumstances during her death were far from ordinary, Jinshi once again sought Maomao’s help.

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