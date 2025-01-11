Fullmetal Alchemist & Hunter x Hunter Influenced This Highly-Anticipated Webtoon Anime

Many eyes are on the upcoming The Beginning After the End anime series. The show originally landed as a webtoon adaptation from Tapas, a digital website and publisher based in Korea. The web series will be the first American web novel to receive an anime adaptation from a Japanese studio, making anime fans curious about how an American-written comic can be adapted into an anime. The anime adaptation is set to premiere in April and is produced by Studio A-Cat. The webtoon is currently written by Asian-American author Brandon Lee, who goes by TurtleMe, with the art done by Fuyuki23. Anitrendz interviewed with TurtleMe, discussing his influence and what fans can expect from the upcoming anime series.

TurtleMe was inspired by various media from both sides of the globe. He claims that anime like Fullmetal Alchemist and Hunter x Hunter influenced him to create a story that challenges characters at a deeper level. He was also heavily influenced by Eragon and The Name of the Wind, Western epics that focus on growth and choices over mere power. The author also shares in the interview that he believes the webtoon’s success stems from the fact that he was influenced by Western and Eastern media and decided to write something that matches his sensibilities.

The Media That Influenced The Beginning After the End

Fullmetal Alchemist and Hunter x Hunter are some of the most popular manga and anime in the anime community. “FMA“, for those who might be unfamiliar, is an action series based on the concept of alchemy, centering on the tale of two brothers. “HxH” is also an action series focused on people who live in a world where hunters are treated like royalty, as massive battles ensue. Both manga series are known for their dark overtones and subverting the action genre. Eragon is a fantasy novel based on a dragon rider who must join a rebellion to overthrow a tyrant. The Name of the Wind is a fantasy novel starring a troubled youth who becomes a powerful wizard after years of being an outcast and fugitive in a fantastical world.

Studio A-CAT

Can You See the Influences in The Beginning After the End ?

While the influences are not super apparent, you can understand why TurtleMe listed those four stories as inspirations for The Beginning After the End. TurtleMe’s web series takes place in a fantasy land, not too different from other traditional fantasy settings as described in Eragon and The Name of the Wind. The webtoon also features a complicated magic system, with a divide between mana and ki. TurtleMe details the difference between the two in the interview, explaining mana has a direct tie to the world’s ecosystem, whereas ki is more internal and spiritual. Eragon also uses a complicated magic system that centers around the concept of Gramerye, which is the manipulation of energy. Hunter x Hunter has the Nen power system, giving characters unique abilities with specific rules.

TurtleMe wanted to subvert the traditional isekai tropes with The Beginning After the End. He wanted to cover the family relationship with the main character, and how the protagonist can still grow and learn even after reincarnation. Family is a common theme in Fullmetal Alchemist, Hunter x Hunter, and Eragon, with the protagonists’ upbringing playing a huge role in the narrative. While those connections aren’t apparent on the surface, they are what makes The Beginning After the End stand out from the other webtoons.

