The Best Anime Deals For Prime Day 2023 Round 2
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days includes huge deals on anime Blu-rays, Funko Pops, and action figures.
Amazon Prime Day isn't all Echo devices and Roombas. There are plenty of fun deals to be had, and that includes loads of Blu-rays and collectibles for anime fans. From classics like Cowboy Bebop to new series like Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan, there's a little something for everyone. Below you'll find a breakdown of the best anime deals going for Prime Day 2023 part 2 complete with a collection of some of our top picks.
Prime Day 2023 Anime Blu-ray Deals
Featured Anime Blu-ray Sale – See on Amazon
- Demon Slayer Deals
- Attack on Titan Deals
- My Hero Academia Deals
- One Piece Deals
- Dragon Ball Z Deals
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - 56% off
- Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series – 25th Anniversary Special Edition – 55% off
- Akira: Movie – 66% off
- Shin Godzilla – 47% off
- One Punch Man – 68% off
Hunter x Hunter: The Complete Series Boxset (Amazon Exclusive/Blu-Ray) – 33% off
- The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series (Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbook Collection) – 34% off
- Avatar & Legend of Korra Complete Series Collection – 64% off
Prime Day 2023 Anime Collectibles Deals
Funko Pop Sale – Details here
- My Hero Academia-Kirishima: $4.99
My Hero Academia – Himiko Toga: $4.99
- Hunter x Hunter – Killua Zoldyck: $4.99
Hunter x Hunter – Hisoka – $9.99
- Pokemon – Munchlax: $4.99
- Pokemon – Vaporeon: $4.99
Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood – Edward Elric (Chance at Chase): $5.99
Cowboy Bebop – Spike with Weapon and Sword – $8
Boruto – Boruto with Marks - $4.99
Action Figure Deals
You can keep tabs on all of ComicBook's favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.0comments