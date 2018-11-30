‘The Disastrous Life of Saiki K’ Final Anime Reveals New Teaser

The incredibly popular gag series The Disastrous Life of Saiki K will be returning for one final anime outing, and although fans aren’t ready for the series to end at least they get one last chance.

The series released a new preview for its conclusion anime, which is gearing up to premiere December 28 in Japan.

“Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan” final anime CM. It will premiere December 28th //t.co/L0BUXHmEjU pic.twitter.com/8g3xV7nn8E — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) November 28, 2018

Although it was not quite clear as to what the final The Disastrous Life of Saiki K anime project would be, fans are believing it to be a single special episode. Briefly teased shortly after the end of the anime’s second season, this new project will act as the “conclusion” for the anime run of the series as Shuichi Aso’s original manga has already ended its run.

Setting out to adapt the final chapters of the series and following the school’s trip to Oshimai-city, the final features big additions like Kusuo Saiki’s older brother, Kusuke (who will be voiced by Kenji Nojima), Reita Toritsuka (Natsuki Hanae), and even Cat Tank.

On December 1 in Japan, several members of the anime’s voice cast will make an appearance during the BelleSalle Takadanobaba event in Tokyo. So more information about this project is expected to be revealed then. Until then, at least fans have a teaser with a good enough length for fans to enjoy until its premiere.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K was first created by Shuichi Aso for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so. The series was adapted into an anime series by J.C. Staff, and has been licensed for an English broadcast release by Funimation. A live-action film version of the series released in October 2017 as well.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. was one of the most popular gag manga series to come out of the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, so each new season of the anime has been received well critically and commercially. The finale anime will certainly be bittersweet as the series comes to its end, but will no doubt draw lots of attention.