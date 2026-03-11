Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Confirms Episode 10 Release Date & Time (First Look Revealed)

Jujutsu Kaisen is now working through its final few episodes for Season 3 of the anime, and fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming next with Episode 10. Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the thick of the deadly Culling Game tournament as Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro have been split up and are taking on opponents of their own. The latest episode of the series saw Yuji facing off against someone with the highest amount of points in the colony, and now it’s time to shift focus to Megumi’s side of things.

With Yuji already facing off against a powerful opponent and being able to talk Higuruma into helping him make a new rule for the Culling Game, Megumi was much less lucky as a mysterious girl named Remi had brought him into a trap. But as he came face to face with a new fighter offering him a deal, the first look at Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 teases that Megumi doesn’t bother talking for long as things get a lot more intense. But that’s until someone fun shows up.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 10 Come Out?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 Episode 10 will be making its debut on Thursday, March 12th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll at 8:30AM PT outside of Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. Like had been teased before, Megumi came across a strange person that wasn’t Higuruma, but instead wants to work together in order to get to what the true goal of Kenjaku’s Culling Game is.

It was revealed that this new fighter (named Reggie) was someone that made a deal with Kenjaku in order to join the tournament, and that instantly makes him deadlier of an opponent because he’s not going to hold back from killing Megumi at a moment’s notice. He tried to reach out an olive branch as he and Megumi try and figure out that there’s something else going on about the tournament, but it seems like this doesn’t last too long before Megumi starts the fight.

When Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 End?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

But the most promising element of this first look is that it teases Fumihiko Takaba’s Culling Game debut as well. He was previously teased along with Higuruma as one of the new fighters who we would meet during the tournament, but as a failed comedian it was unclear as to what his abilities actually were. Now that the anime is going to be bringing him into the spotlight with the newest episode, fans will finally get to see the wild power at his disposal.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be ending in just three more episodes with a date already set for the season finale later this month, so that means fans are going to be left on quite a huge cliffhanger for the tournament. This is only the first phase of the arc, but the anime has yet to reveal any plans for a potential fourth season as of this time. So we really need to pay attention to see how it ends.

