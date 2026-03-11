Crunchyroll’s Most Controversial Isekai Will Return With New Look

The Isekai genre has become one of the biggest in the anime world, with countless series exploring storylines featuring mundane protagonists dropped into unbelievable worlds. Of the many series that have arrived in the medium, there might be a clear winner when it comes to taking the title of “most controversial.” Set to arrive on April 1st, which we can assure you is not an “April Fool’s Day” prank, a returning isekai is looking to make up for the problems that were a part of its first season. Needless to say, fans of the franchise are hoping that The Beginning After The End rights the ship with season two.

To build up hype for the controversial isekai’s comeback next month, Studio A-Cat released a new trailer and poster for the adventure that lies ahead for Arthur Leywin. While many isekai would normally see a more mundane protagonist reborn into a magical world, The Beginning After The End changes things up by making its hero a former king. Now having to rebuild his life, here’s how A-Cat teases the upcoming second season: “Arthur, now an adventurer, completes quest after quest alongside Jasmine, honing his swordsmanship and mana. One day, Brald, an AA-ranked adventurer, invites them to participate in a certain quest. Though Arthur and his companions wonder why they were chosen, Arthur decides to accept it as his final quest before entering the Academy. However, an unimaginable tragedy awaits them.”

The Isekai Controversy Explained

For those who might have missed the controversy surrounding The Beginning After The End, there’s plenty to chew on when it came to how the web novel was brought to life. Many fans of the Isekai’s source material felt that Studio A-Cat didn’t live up to the original story, going so far as to create a campaign to have the current anime trashed and start over from scratch. On Change.Org, the campaign “Demand a Proper Adaptation of the ‘The Beginning After The End‘ Anime” sits at over 58,000 signatures, meaning there are plenty of fans hoping to see the anime change things up for season two, to say the least.

In the wake of the controversy, the isekai creator, simply known as TurtleMe, threw his hat into the ring last year to discuss the animation. Specifically, the writer stated, “While I feel there is always room for improvement, always things in hindsight I could have done better, in order to not stress myself out too much, the best way to think about it is I am focused on the novel and comic where I can do my part to make a good story. I have to trust my partners [in anime] to make the adaptations as good as they can.” Ultimately, anime fans will have to wait until next month to see if Studio A-Cat took the criticism to heart or if another campaign will be needed for fans to express themselves.

