7 Greatest Shonen Anime Protagonists (Who Aren’t From the Big 3)

Shonen anime are known for their thrilling action, but the characters are the heart of their stories — and the better their protagonists, the more invested viewers will be. The most iconic Shonen leads hail from anime’s Big Three. Even those who don’t engage with the medium will likely recognize One Piece‘s Luffy, Naruto‘s title character, and even Bleach‘s Ichigo. All three of them embody what it means to be a Shonen hero, demonstrating endless determination in pursuit of their goals and unwavering loyalty toward the people they care about.

Of course, Luffy, Naruto, and Ichigo are far from the only compelling Shonen leads. The category has many incredible protagonists beyond those from the Big Three. The best of them win viewers over with compelling growth, relatable traits, and sometimes, even a level of complexity that upends all expectations of them being a hero.

7) Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood‘s Edward Elric is a refreshing Shonen protagonist, as he begins the anime as a flawed but likable lead, then grows into a proper Shonen hero. While some protagonists are irritating to start, Ed’s shortcomings make him believably human. We hurt alongside him as he makes the decision that changes the course of the Elric brothers’ lives. And we genuinely want him to succeed — a fact that becomes truer as he matures and sheds his more selfish qualities to sacrifice for the people he loves. He’s also fun to watch in action and brings plenty of humor to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, making him a well-rounded character to follow.

6) Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

Gintoki from Gintama benefits from many of the strengths that make Edward a great Shonen protagonist: he offers a surprising amount of depth, is relatable without feeling generic, and contributes everything from action and humor to emotional gut-punches. His anime rivalry with Takasugi often gets a lot of attention, but there’s no denying that Gintoki stands out as a compelling character on his own. Gintama‘s writing really showcases his growth as a character. And while he’s a powerful Shonen lead, it’s not so over-the-top that we’re never worried about him.

5) Denji (Chainsaw Man)

Denji from Chainsaw Man pushes against the mold of the traditional Shonen lead, and that’s precisely why he’s one of the best. While so many protagonists are driven by their dreams or an intense desire to prove themselves, Denji really just wants a comfortable, ordinary life. Considering his background, it’s a reasonable goal — and one that’s all too relatable for those watching the series. Despite having simplistic desires, Denji is a pretty complex character, proving a believable depiction of trauma and the growth necessary to overcome it. His powers also make his action sequences thrilling, and he brings humor to the table to boot (though often he doesn’t mean to…).

4) Yusuke Urameshi (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the 1990s anime that holds up to this day, and Yusuke remains one of the strongest Shonen leads as well. Like many characters on this list, he’s entirely believable. He makes mistakes and chooses the wrong thing throughout Yu Yu Hakusho, but he still manages to find redemption. His flaws make his growth more satisfying, and the fact that he’s not striving to be a perfect hero ensures that he’s an enjoyable lead rather than an over-the-top or irritating one. He deserves a spot among the greats.

3) Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

Despite My Hero Academia‘s tendency to buck Shonen tropes, Izuku Midoriya is more of a traditional Shonen protagonist — but it really works for him. Deku is so earnest that it’s impossible to dislike him, even at the beginning of the series, when he’s…well, a bit much. His refusal to give up on his dreams is inspirational, though, and his insistence on doing the right thing is what makes My Hero Academia so compelling. And while Deku never goes too far off the rails, he has enough layers that we get to see a darker side of him at times. That nuance makes him an even better lead in the long run.

2) Goku (Dragon Ball Franchise)

Goku may not be the most complex or intelligent Shonen protagonist out there, but he’s far too iconic to leave off the list. He’s certainly among the most powerful leads to grace the screen, and his consistency is actually pretty refreshing. His upbeat attitude and strength make him an engaging lead, and those qualities certainly inspire the other characters around him. They have a similar effect on the Dragon Ball franchise’s fans, highlighting how influential Goku really is.

1) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

In complete contrast to the compassionate Goku, Eren Yeager gives in to his darker instincts in Attack on Titan — but it makes him a well-written lead. By the end of the series, viewers will agree that he’s not the hero of the anime; he’s the villain, or at least as bad as the original antagonists. His journey to that point is made up of impressive character writing, and the ability to relate to him in earlier seasons makes his turnaround that much more gutting. Eren is a cautionary tale of what can happen when oppressive forces lead people to embrace rage and vengeance. His journey is believable, and Attack on Titan masterfully conveys it without sacrificing on complexity.

