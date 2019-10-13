Netflix to Release New The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Season this Winter

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. brought its original anime run to an end earlier this year with a special finale special. But fans of the original manga were shocked by the quick ending to the series as the anime left quite a bit of manga material still left unadapted. But that’s going to change as Netflix is producing a new season of the anime, a fresh new series really, on course for a worldwide release later this Winter. Dubbed The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Chapter: Restart, this new series will feature both new and returning faces.

Originally announced to be in the works by Netflix earlier this year at AnimeJapan 2019, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Chapter: Restart will feature returning director Hiroaki Sakurai for EGG FIRM and J.C. Staff. You can see the announcement visual for the new series below.

Produced by Shogakukan Shueisha Production and PK Gakuen R, Masayuki Onji has been confirmed to return as character designer, Psychic Lover is returning to compose the music. Confirmed returning cast members include Hiroshi Kamiya as Kusuo Saiki, Daisuke Ono as Riki Nendo, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shun Kaido, Satoshi Hino as Kineshi Hairo, Natsuki Hanae as Reita Toritsuka, and Ai Kayano as Kokomi Teruhashi. New cast additions include Kousuke Toriumi as Takumi Iguchi, and Nao Toyama plays Hii Suzumiya.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K was first created by Shuichi Aso for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The manga run of the series officially came to an end earlier this year, though a sequel in the form of a 4-panel manga had begun releasing shortly thereafter. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so.

The final Saiki K episode special can currently be found on Neflix billed as a “Season 3.” Rather than a full season, however, this is a special “conclusion” anime adapting the final chapters of Shuichi Aso’s original manga. The 55 minute special sees Kusuo and the rest of his classmates go on a trip to Oshimai-City (“oshimai” hilariously translates to “The End”), and brings in big additions like Kusuo Saiki’s older brother, Kusuke (voiced by Kenji Nojima), Reita Toritsuka (Natsuki Hanae), and Cat Tank.