‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 2 Premiere Date Announced, Key Art Revealed

The Dragon Prince is returning to Netflix for its second season and we now have a premiere date.

Today during a panel at Anime Los Angeles, The Dragon Prince‘s creators announced that the series will return on February 15th.

Netflix has also released new key art for the show’s second season. Take a look below.

The Dragon Prince‘s second season will consist of nine episodes as Rayla, Callum and Ezran continue their journey to Xadia with the newly-hatched Dragon Prince, Zym. The new season promises betrayal, more dragons, and dark magic, as the group runs across enemies and allies both new and old.

The first season of the fantasy adventure premiered on Netflix on September 14, 2018. Netflix renewed the series in early October.

The series produced by Wonderstorm and co-created by Justin Richmond, the director of Uncharted 3, and Aaron Ehasz, the head writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Just before the series premiered, Ehasz spoke to ComicBook.com about his hopes for the future.

“We’re hoping the fandom finds this,” Ehasz said. “Wonderstorm is a new company and The Dragon Prince is our first kind of big, exciting story that we’re trying to bring to an audience. We’re building a video game at the same time with our partners MWM who are our lead investors helping us realize kind of a big vision, and we hope that Xadia is a place where our audience wants to have some adventures for a long time. We’re here for the long run if the audience is.”

In regards to working with Netflix, Ehasz said, “What’s interesting is that I think some of the differences we found at Netflix were actually similarities to Nickelodeon, or Nickelodeon circa 2005 anyway. And our executive at Netflix, Jenna Boyd, is part of that but I think the culture at Netflix too is a very creator driven culture. They are about the content and the creative vision being realized and there’s definitely a vibe of ‘We want to support you, we want you to be able to realize your vision in the way that is best for the audience, and whatever gets us there gets us there.’ And they gave us notes, and ideas and they definitely contributed to shaping this story but they did it in a way that was always supportive and increasing our freedom rather than restricting us.”

