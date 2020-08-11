The God of High School Reveals English Dub Release Date, First Cast Additions

The God of High School has been kicking its way through the Summer 2020 anime season thus far, and now that it's a fun episodes fans looking to jump into the series in a new way will be able to do so soon with the launch of its English dub! Crunchyroll has announced its next slate of English dub releases for the Summer 2020 anime slate, and this includes a dubbed launch for The God of High School's big anime adaptation as well. With a scheduled release in just a couple of weeks, Crunchyroll has announced the first additions to the cast!

Crunchyroll has announced that the English dub for The God of High School will officially kick off on Monday, August 24th. With this official announcement, Crunchyroll has also revealed the English voices behind the central trio of favorites too including Robbie Daymond as Jin Mori, Veronica Taylor as Yu Mira, and Sean Chiplock as Han Daewi. Now we just have to stay tuned to find out who is joining the cast next!

🚨 NEW CHALLENGER APPROACHING 🚨 The God of High School English Dub steps into the ring on August 24th! 👊 https://t.co/q4XOSczJZE Mori - Robbie Daymond (@robbiedaymond) Mira - Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) Daewi - Sean Chiplock (@sonicmega) pic.twitter.com/AwIcKoWUbs — The God of High School (@GOHS_official) August 11, 2020

The God of High School is now six episodes into its run as of this writing, and it certainly has been impressing fans with each new release of the series. Following in the footsteps of SIU's Tower of God, The God of High School provides another strong example that Webtoon series can be successfully adapted into anime productions. Now it's coming full circle with the release of its upcoming English dub, and luckily the staff behind the dub are continuing to work remotely to better protect the health and safety of everyone involved.

There are a lot of quirks in the series that will be interesting to see how a dub handles those particular translations and comedic beats, but what do you think? Are you excited to check out The God of High School's English dub? What do you think of the series' first few episodes so far? Who else are you hoping joins the series increasing roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

