Funimation Announces Full Slate of Fall 2020 Anime Releases

Funimation has announced their full slate of Fall 2020 anime releases! Although they had announced the initial line up earlier this Summer, the full line up was revealed during a special virtual presentation Funimation had with fans. As you might imagine for such a packed season as this one, Funimation has a huge schedule of new and continuing anime releases that fans could look forward to. The releases include brand new anime releasing this Fall, new episodes of currently running series, and even a few SimulDub announcements sprinkled throughout.

Funimation has also released the premiere dates for each of the upcoming releases, and have confirmed the release dates for some of their new SimulDub releases for the Fall 2020 anime season as well. Here's the full breakdown of upcoming releases this Fall:

Fire Force Season 2 - airs Fridays (Dub)

Attack on Titan Final Season - Simulcast premiere December 7 (Sub and Dub)

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc - Simulcast premiere October 3 (Sub and Dub)

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World - Simulcast premiere October 7 (Sub and Dub)

By the Grace of the Gods - Simulcast premiere October 4

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - Simulcast premiere October 3

Black Clover Season 3 continues

One Piece Season 10 Voyage 3 - October 6 Digital Storefronts & October 27 on SVOD / Season 10 Voyage 4 - October 27 on Digital Storefronts / Simulcast continues

Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina October

The Day I Became a God - Simulcast premiere October 10 (Sub and Dub)

Higurashi: When They Cry - NEW - Simulcast premiere October 1

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle - Simulcast premiere October 5

The Gymnastics Samurai - Simulcast premiere October 10

Golden Kamuy Season 3

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear - Simulcast premiere October 7

MAGATSU WAHRHEIT - Simulcast premiere October 13

KING's RAID: Successors of the Will - Simulcasts Fridays

Adachi and Shimamura - Simulcast premiere October 8

Talentless Nana - Simulcast premiere October 4

Akudama Drive - Simulcast premiere October 8

Ikebukuro West Gate Park - Simulcast premiere October 6

Assault Lily BOUQUET - Simulcast premiere October 1 (Exclusively on Funimation)

Warlords of Sigrdrifa - Simulcast premiere October 3 (Sub and Dub)

Strike Witches: Road to Berlin - Simulcast premiere October 7

Dropout Idol Fruit Tart - Simulcast premiere October 12

HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima - Simulcast premiere October 2 (Sub)

Gal & Dino - Episode 8 premieres November 21 (Sub)

A3! Season Autumn & Winter - October 12 (Sub and Dub)

D4DJ First Mix - Simulcast premiere October 30

Maesetsu! Opening Act - Simulcast premiere October 11

TSUKIUTA. The Animation 2 - Simulcast premiere October 7

Rail Romanesque - Simulcast premiere October 2

That is the Bottleneck - Simulcast premiere October 12

