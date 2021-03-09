The Irregular at Magic High School Spin-Off Reveals Poster and Staff

✖

The Irregular at Magic High School's new spin-off anime series has dropped a new poster and details about its staff! Tsutomu Sato's original light novel series is currently in the midst of celebrating its tenth anniversary, and it's doing so in a big way with brand new anime adaptations. This includes a new anime taking on a new arc from the main line series, but also includes a new anime adaptation for the spin-off manga series, The Honor at Magic High School, that's from the perspective of Tatsuya Shiba's sister, Miyuki.

The Honor at Magic High School adapts the spin-off manga developed by Yu Mori, and was confirmed to be in the works following the end of The Irregular at Magic High School's second season. This new series has already debuted a trailer featuring three of the heroines from the main series, and will see these heroines getting a spiffy makeover for the new title. You can get a look at these makeovers from the new poster from the series' official Twitter account below:

The Honor Student at Magic High School will be directed by Hideki Tachibana (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) for studio CONNECT (Armed Girl's Machiavellism). Takashi Watanabe (Aria the Scarlet Ammo) serves as assistant director, Tsuyoshi Tamai will be writing the scripts for the new series, Ryosuke Yamamoto and Takao Sano will be designing the characters, and Taku Iwasaki serves as the composer.

The core cast has been set as well with a main trio of Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Sora Amamiya as Honoka Mitsui, and Yuiko Tatsumi as Shizuku Kitayama all confirmed to be returning from the main series for the new spin-off. But what do you think of this look at The Honor Student at Magic High School?

