‘The Meg’ Star Ruby Rose Explains Why She Can’t Do Anime Movies

Ruby Rose is a huge fan of anime but is not exactly eager to take on a part in a live-action adaptation.

The Australian actress, who is gearing up to take on a giant shark in The Meg, sent a tweet a few months back which fired up anime fans. The prospect of Rose taking on an anime character in a live-action film suddenly seemed like a possibility. However, the actress noted in an interview with ComicBook.com that it might not be in her best interest to play such a part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think it’s a bit tricky when you’re looking at anime as me,” Rose said. “History has shown, historically, that it’s probably best I don’t play an anime. I am such a big fan. I have a lot of comics at home, I have all of the DVDs, those things still exist. I have a couple of anime tattoos, so, yeah, I love that genre.”

There is no denying, however, that Rose looks the part when looking at the photo sent to her that prompted the tweet below, creating this subject in the first place.

I am sort of a living breathing anime, it always comes out stronger on camera 🎥 ha. https://t.co/mK29xK76Rd — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) June 22, 2018

While there is no saying for sure what Rose is referencing with “historically, that it’s probably best I don’t play an anime,” there are a couple of solid possibilities.

First, there is the backlash Scarlett Johansson’s casting in properties such as Ghost in the Shell has prompted. Many anime fans are eager to see Asian actors taking on parts in films often centered around Asian culture, which is a bill Rose would not fit.

There is also the possibility of Rose referencing anime films not being hugely successful when becoming live-action versions of themselves. The worldwide box office rarely shows tremendous support for films adapting anime properties. The aforementioned Ghost in the Shell earned merely $169 million worldwide. At home, Death Note earned a 41% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, having been released exclusively on Netflix.

Regardless of whether or not the anime role happens for Rose, she has memories from The Meg and other movies which she looks back on quite fondly, already.

“I’ve enjoyed every character that I’ve played like Pitch Perfect playing with a musical instrument and singing was so much fun,” she said. “I think that’s what I love about acting, you get to live, a whole new career, a whole new genre, a whole new whatever in every character that you play. So, I don’t know if there’s like a favorite but I did enjoy that [for The Meg] we lived in New Zealand with one of the best casts for four months almost, we were in a part of the world where people weren’t jetting off to see their family for the weekend. It was just a really great experience.”

The Meg opens in theaters on Friday, Aug. 10.