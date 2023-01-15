The Misfit of Demon King Academy Releases Season 2 Opening: Watch

The Misfit of Demon King Academy is now powering through its second season as part of the very packed schedule for the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the newest episode of the series has released its new opening theme sequence for the second season! The series might have made some changes behind the scenes leading to the release of its second season, and now fans have seen that Anos Voldigoad and his followers are in the midst of a terrible new kind of fight. But the first episode of the new season didn't feature the new opening theme sequence just yet.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II debuted its second episode this past weekend, and with it officially revealed the new opening theme sequence for the season. Titled "Seien" as performed by Lenny code fiction, the new opening gives fans a glimpse of all the new foes coming Anos' way with the coming fights in the new episodes. You can check out the creditless version of the new opening theme for Season 2 of the series below:

How to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 is now airing its new episodes as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, but it has been confirmed to run for two cours overall. The new season will take a break after it ends its run before returning with new episodes in the Summer or Fall, but if you wanted to catch up with The Misfit of Demon King Academy, you can now find the series' first season (and new episodes) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

"Anos Voldigord was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme. Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit."

What do you think of the new opening for The Misfit of Demon King Academy? What are you hoping to see in action this season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!