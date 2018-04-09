The Miz Pays Tribute To ‘Naruto’ With Wrestlemania 34 Gear

WWE’s Raw and SmackDown almost play out like anime if every wrestler said they were age 15. Pulling off the kind of stunts you only see in anime otherwise, the worlds of anime and wrestling combine quite often with many series getting real life tributes from famous names in the industry.

Their latest crossover had WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz come out to defend his title decked out like a character straight from Naruto. He’s basically the real life Mizukage.

The Miz is entered into a Triple Threat Match, and must defend his Intercontinental Championship Title against two challengers, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. It only makes sense that the defending champion would pump himself up by invoking the ninja strength of Naruto.

Wrestlemania 34 is the most anticipated event in recent memory as each match on the full card is worthy of being the main event during the biggest wrestling show of the year. The full match card for Wrestlemania 34 is as follows:

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (For the Universal Championship)

AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (For the WWE Championship)

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka (For the Smackdown Women’s Championship)

Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor (For the Intercontinental Championship)

Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev (For the United States Championship)

The Bar (c) vs. Braun Strowman and unnamed partner (For the Raw Tag Team Championships)

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax (For the Raw Women’s Championship)

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali (For the Cruiserweight Championship)

The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers (For the Smackdown Tag Team Championships)

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.