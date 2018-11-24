‘The Promised Neverland’ Reveals New Anime Promo

The Promised Neverland is one of the most popular series currently running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and soon even more will see why when the new anime adaptation hits early next year.

The series revealed a short new promo for the anime, which is just as mysterious as you would think.

It’s hard to promote a series like The Promised Neverland as explaining too much behind its premise will spoil the nature of the series for unexpecting viewers. The “twist” is revealed in the first chapter of the series (and will most likely be revealed in the first episode as well), but the impact of such a reveal would definitely be lessened if known about before.

So these new promos for the series instead promote just how weird of a world the series takes place in. Although there are children, they are marked with numbers and each new look at the series paints it in a strange light that makes it all the more unsettling. Thankfully the wait will be over soon enough, however.

Launching in January 2019 for Amazon Prime Video in Japan, Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music. You can check out its first bit of anime footage here.

The confirmed voice cast for the series includes Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman, Yuko Kaida as Isabella (‘Mama’), Shinei Ueki as Don, Lynn as Gilda, Nao Fujita as Krone, Hiyori Kono as Phil, Hinno Mari as Thomas, Shizuka Ishigami as Nut, Yuko Mori as Lannion, Ai Kayano as Anna, and Ozawa Aki as Connie.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”