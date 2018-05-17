‘The Promised Neverland’ Anime Staff Reportedly Revealed

If you haven’t heard of The Promised Neverland, it is about time you caught up. The series is one of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s top titles, and recent reports have said an anime adaptation of the manga is coming. And, if a new update is right, then the show’s staff has been brought to life.

Oh, and it’s a really good one. In case you needed to know.

Recently, a vetted Weekly Shonen Jump source went to Twitter to share a report regarding The Promised Neverland‘s anime. Yonkou Productions shared the “rumored staff list and studio” for the adaptation which can be read below:

Producer: Yuichi Fukushima

Director: Kyohei Ishiguro (KimiUso)/Yoshitoshi Shinomiya (Your Name Flashback Scene Unit Dir.)

Character Design: Masayoshi Tanaka (DarliFra)

Animation Production: CloverWorks

If some of these names look familiar to you, that is because these creators have quite a storied resume. The staff have worked on titles ranging from Your Lie In April to Your Name and Occultic;Nine. DARLING in the FRANXX is also on that list, so you can see this crew is stacked in terms of experience.

As for the reported studio, CloverWorks has had a hit-or-miss reputation with its titles. Most recently, the studio has overseen projects like DARLING in the FRANXX and Persona 5: The Animation. However, its take on Ace Attorney was met with mixed reviews upon its release. So, fans will have to decide whether or not they think the studio is a good fit for The Promised Neverland.

If you are not familiar with The Promised Neverland, then you should know the manga is a very popular one in Japan. With a growing international readership, Weekly Shonen Jump has prioritized The Promised Neverland since its August 2016 debut. Not long ago, the title shipped its eighth volume, and it has sold more than 4.2 million print copies since it was first published.

As for the series itself, it tells the story of Emma, an orphan, who lives in a small orphanage in 2045. The girl and her siblings are given free reign at home but told to never wander outside. As it turns out, the orphanage is really a front as its kids are really being raised as human sacrifices meant to appease the land’s demons. Horrified, Emma and her close friend Norman decide to escape the orphanage, but a slew of dark secrets try to stop them at every turn.

