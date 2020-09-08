The Promised Neverland Teases Big Anime Update This Month

✖

The Promised Neverland became one of anime's most promising series when its first season went live over a year ago. Fans around the world were taken back by its dark plot, and they grew addicted to each big revelation dropped by the show. Of course, that means fans are very excited for season two to go live, and an upcoming panel might be preparing an update on season two right now.

Not long ago, a report by AnimeTV Japan went live on Twitter. It was there fans learned a fourth-anniversary panel is being planned for The Promised Neverland. The series will celebrate the big milestone on September 9 in Japan at 7 pm JST. The live panel will be dedicated to all things The Promised Neverland, and fans are expecting some sort of update on season two.

As the report says, the show's main cast will appear virtually at the panel, and they will "present the latest news on the anime." There is no word on what these details might be, but fans are sure it has to involve The Promised Neverland season two.

(Photo: CloverWorks)

After all, a report went live earlier this year confirming season two will debut in January 2021. Fans had hoped the comeback would happen sometime this year, but the ongoing pandemic shifted production schedules for lots of shows. The Promised Neverland was one such series, but it has gotten on track over the last couple of months.

So far, fans know little about The Promised Neverland's new season. A poster was released for the comeback but no trailer has been released as of yet. Hopefully, fans will be treated to a teaser at this panel, so we're keeping our fingers crossed over here!

What do you think about this anniversary panel? Are you thinking the event will spill new details on season two?