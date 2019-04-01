‘The Promised Neverland’ Reveals Dark 2019 April Fool’s Gag

The Promised Neverland has been gaining in popularity over the years, but the series took a leap forward this winter. At last, the fan-favorite series got an anime adaptation to reel in fans worldwide, and the franchise is taking the day to celebrate in an… odd way.

As it turns out, it seems The Promised Neverland team is looking to hire nannies for their own orphanage. You know, since it is April Fool’s Day and all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the anime’s official Twitter page hit up fans with an emergency announcement.

“Gracefield Nursery, we opened today on April 1,” the page posted. “It’s a bright and fun nursery recruiting applicant submissions now!”

The tweet went live complete with an advert showing the nannies in action. The bright poster shows two women dressed in rather conservative uniforms. It goes on to spotlight the matriarch of the Gracefield Nursery and give information on the children who attend the school.

The ad might look normal to any netizen browsing their feed, but fans know better here. The Promised Neverland has made the Gracefield name infamous, and it did so with its Gracefield Orphanage. The home is the primary setting of The Promised Neverland as it is where Emma and her orphaned siblings live. They are taken care of by their Mother, but Emma discovers there is a terrible secret behind the home. It turns out the children raised there are being farmed as food for demons who live beyond the orphanage’s walls, so fans can piece together what this jokey Gracefield Nursery is all about.

So, would you sign up to work at this orphanage or…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!