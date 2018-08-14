BTS Tweet Involving ‘The Promised Neverland’ Sparks New Theories

When it comes to BTS, the K-pop group is always willing to break the mold. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what will factor into the team’s next album, prompting the group’s fanbase to spin as many theories as possible. And, thanks to a new tweet, a lot of those fans will be picking up The Promised Neverland.

Over on Twitter, the whole ordeal began when the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment shared a cryptic message. Bang Shi Hyuk, otherwise known as Bang PD to fans, posted a message recommending the manga The Promised Neverland. As such, fans began digging into the title, and theories started to fall into place.

Hopefully, Love Yourself‘s next installment will not have quite as much gore though…

For those unaware of The Promised Neverland, the manga is a shonen title that tells the story of an orphaned group of children. Emma and her friends are raised away from the world and endure strictly monitored schedules by their keepers. However, as the kids age, Emma is struck as she realizes something is not right with the orphanage. The leader and her friends manage to flee the orphanage on the hunch, and they learn their entire lives have been nothing short of a lie.

Given BTS’ recent concepts, fans were quick to connect those previous stories with The Promised Neverland‘s take on identity. The manga may focus on a lot of action, but it also delves deep into the idea of control and autonomy. As the orphans are raised as sacrificial cogs, Emma and her friends must fight to create their own futures, and that idea melds in with BTS’ long fight against societal status quo.

So far, there is no word on whether manga recommendation is meant to be a hint, but BTS fans aren’t taking any chances. With a show on the way, anime fans were already eager to expand The Promised Neverland, and it looks like BTS is going to help that cause one way or another.

The Promised Neverland. Hmmmm is this a recommendation or a hint #약속의_네버랜드 pic.twitter.com/QcHVxrqTuv — 🌛 ᕼᖻᕵᘉᓍS 🌜 (@Milk2Suga) August 14, 2018

If you are not familiar with The Promised Neverland, then you should know the manga is a very popular one in Japan. Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, Shueisha has prioritizedThe Promised Neverland since its August 2016 debut in Weekly Shonen Jump. The title shipped its eighth volume as of this year, and it has sold more than 4.2 million copies in-print since it was first published.

So, do you think Big Hit Entertainment is turning BTS' next concept towards this popular manga?