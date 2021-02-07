The Promised Neverland Fandom Is Raging Over Season Two and Its Missing Arc

The Promised Neverland is working through its second season after being off the air for some time. As you can imagine, the hype for the series' return was huge, and its first few episodes fared well enough with viewers. But now, the fandom is pushing back hard against the new season, and it is all because of a missing arc.

If you are caught up with the anime right now, you may understand the issue right now. The Promised Neverland season two has felt fast-pace from the start, and it just went warp speed. Anime-only viewers are a bit confused by the ordeal, but manga readers know the problem lies with the removal of a very important arc.

(Photo: CloverWorks)

After all, season two has skipped over the Goldy Pond arc entirely. In the manga, this arc comes shortly after Emma and her family escapes from their orphanage. The arc is a meaty one with lots of dark storytelling, but the anime skipped right over it. All of the arc's build-up was removed, and Emma was instead reunited with Norman on-screen out of nowhere.

As you can see below, fans are none too happy about this change. They liken the loss of Goldy Pond to an amputation. The Promised Neverland did says this second season would contain original content vetted by the creators, but no one expected a shift this big. And if The Promised Neverland doesn't check on this arc ASAP, fans might not care to tune in for a season three.

What do you think about this The Promised Neverland drama? Do you side with this season two argument or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.