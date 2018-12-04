‘The Promised Neverland’ to Release Special Spin-Off Chapter

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland is one of the strongest manga running in Weekly Shonen Jump, and the series is about to get even more popular when the anime adaptation premieres next year.

Celebrating its big showing at the upcoming Jump Festa 2019, The Promised Neverland got a special, cutesy spin-off highlighting some of the series’ biggest moments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Promised Neverland gets a special chapter of it’s spin off “Oyakusoku no Neverland” for Jump Festa 2019//t.co/4JSk27Mt4g pic.twitter.com/SXjwCzWzNe — 💥The Promised Neverland💥 (@TPNManga) December 3, 2018

Taking place December 22 and 23 in Japan, Jump Festa 2019 is Shueisha’s big convention celebrating the series of Weekly Shonen Jump. The Promised Neverland is one of such series, and fans can see that it’s resulted in a cute chibi version of the series including one of the most tense moments in the entire series, Mama suspiciously staring down Emma. It’s also a cute new way to see the kids of the series in something other than mortal danger.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music. UVERworld will be performing the opening theme, “Touch off” for the series, and Co Shu Nie has been tapped to perform the ending theme (with a title that has yet to be revealed as of this writing).

The confirmed voice cast for the series includes Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman, Yuko Kaida as Isabella (‘Mama’), Shinei Ueki as Don, Lynn as Gilda, Nao Fujita as Krone, Hiyori Kono as Phil, Hinno Mari as Thomas, Shizuka Ishigami as Nut, Yuko Mori as Lannion, Ai Kayano as Anna, and Ozawa Aki as Connie.