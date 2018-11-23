‘The Promised Neverland’ Announces UVERworld Theme Song, Additional Casting

The Promised Neverland‘s anime adaptation is one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019, and now the series just added another major reason why fans won’t want to miss the series.

As spotted by @TPNManga on Twitter, The Promised Neverland is now confirmed to get an opening theme song from the popular band UVERworld. Along with this, the series confirmed casting details for the remainder of the series’ children.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anime fans should recognize the group for their work in such greats as Bleach, My Hero Academia, and even the Japanese dub of Venom. This new theme song will most likely be another memorable entry in a long list of anime opening hits. With this anime adaptation having one of the most anticipated in recent memory, the boost from a band liked UVERworld will go over very well with fans.

Launching in January 2019 for Amazon Prime Video in Japan, Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music. You can check out its first bit of anime footage here.

Along with the previously confirmed voice cast of Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman, are the newly confirmed Yuko Kaida as Isabella (‘Mama’), Shinei Ueki as Don, Lynn as Gilda, Nao Fujita as Krone, Hiyori Kono as Phil, Hinno Mari as Thomas, Shizuka Ishigami as Nut, Yuko Mori as Lannion, Ai Kayano as Anna, and Ozawa Aki as Connie.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”