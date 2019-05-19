Funimation Confirms The Rising of the Shield Hero’s New Dub Schedule

The Rising of the Shield Hero has been a consistently popular series ever since it debuted as part of the Winter 2019 anime season, and the fan response to each new episode has only been increasing every passing week. This was especially notable due to the simuldub release of the series, which had Crunchyroll releasing a new episode of the English dub alongside each new episode of the series from Japan.

But while the series kept this pace up for an impressive number of weeks, it’s going to be slowing down just a bit. Now for fans thinking that Funimation might have a different schedule, unfortunately Funimation confirmed the English dub’s two week delay.

Confirming the new release schedule already announced by Crunchyroll, new episodes of The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s English dub will return with Episode 19 on May 29th with new episodes following on a weekly basis after. The new English dub release schedule for both Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW is as such:

Episode 19 – May 29th

Episode 20 – June 5th

Episode 21 – June 12th

Episode 22 – June 19th

Episode 23 – June 26th

Episode 24 – July 3rd

Episode 25 – July 10th

Episode 25 marks the end of the series’ initial episode order. While there’s currently no telling where this will leave the anime series, fans are hoping that The Rising of the Shield Hero will return for a second season eventually. Hopefully one will be confirmed after the end of the first season.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Wa