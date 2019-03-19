Exclusive ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Clip Teases New Accessories

The Rising of the Shield Hero has been building to the launch of its next wave of enemies, and like its video game tinged world suggests, the next wave will feature far stronger monsters that Naofumi and his party could expect. The series has been focusing on how Naofumi has been preparing to combat the next wave, and this continues into the next episode.

In this exclusive clip from the next episode of the series, Naofumi is setting Raphtalia and Filo up with some new accessories in preparation for the second wave. Though the shop owner suggests that Naofumi may be getting these particular accessories for a different reason than he’s letting on.

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, March 20 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 11 is titled “Catastrophe Returns” and fans want to see the coming of the second wave as the end of Episode 10 teased the arrival of a mysterious woman that shifts the series in an entirely unexpected direction.

If you’re interested in checking out The Rising of the Shield Hero yourself, both the Japanese language release and English language dub are now streaming on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll is producing the English dub alongside the Japanese release of the series, and the English voice cast includes Billy Kametz as Naofumi Iwatani, Erica Mendez as Raphtalia, Brianna Knickerbocker as Filo, Alan Lee as Ren Amaki the Sword Hero, Xander Mobus as Motoyasu Kitamura the Spear Hero, Erik Scott Kimerer as Itsuki Kawasumi the Bow Hero, and Faye Mata as Myne.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”