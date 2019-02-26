Exclusive ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Clip Teases Naofumi’s Most Dangerous Shield

The last episode of The Rising of the Shield Hero had a pretty calm adventure considering the amount of turmoil Naofumi has been through so far, but it seems those relaxing days are over.

In this exclusive clip from the next episode of the series, there’s a tease for Naofumi’s most dangerous power yet in which he gives into his rage and summons a new type of shield. Check it out in the video above!

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, February 27 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 8 is titled “Curse Shield,” and the episode is described as such:

“After hearing of a village in the East that’s being ravaged by an epidemic, Naofumi and his party head there to deliver medicine. The epidemic was caused by the corpse of a dragon that had been killed a month before and left there to rot. Naofumi’s party accepts a job request to clean the corpse and head to the mountains where it lies.”

If you’re interested, the first seven episodes of the English dub are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. The series will be premiering its English dub alongside its original Japanese language release (referred to as an “instant dub”) as the series goes forward.

The Rising of the Shield Hero’s English voice cast includes Billy Kametz as Naofumi Iwatani, Erica Mendez as Raphtalia, Brianna Knickerbocker as Filo, Alan Lee as Ren Amaki the Sword Hero, Xander Mobus as Motoyasu Kitamura the Spear Hero, Erik Scott Kimerer as Itsuki Kawasumi the Bow Hero, and Faye Mata as Myne.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

