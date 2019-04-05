‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Reveals New Opening, Ending

The Rising of the Shield Hero officially kick started the second half of its first initial episode order, and with Episode 13 of the series beginning a new start for Naofumi and his party, fans were treated to a brand new opening and ending theme for the series. For fans of the first opening and ending themes, you’re in luck as the series has brought back the two groups behind the first opening and ending themes for the second official batch of themes as well.

MADKID, who performed the first opening theme, return to perform the second opening theme for the series, titled “FAITH.” You can see it in the video above. The new ending theme is performed by the returning Chiai Fujiwara, and is titled “While I’m Next to You.” You can find it below.

There are quite a few differences between the new opening and ending themes and the first ones for the series, and they reflect many of the changes Naofui has gone through over the course of the first 12 episodes. He’s slowly but surely opening himself up to Raphtalia and Filo, and as of Episode 13, will be having Princess Melty in his care until further notice. But fans also noted that the new opening theme teases many of the episodes to come.

There are brief appearances of new characters, teases of Raphtalia’s past, and Naofumi just may have to come to grips with more of the world’s darkness as he finds out just how much the deck is stacked in favor of the other three heroes. Fans got a tease of that with the introduction of a church that worships them, but that’s only the beginning.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

