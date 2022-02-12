The Rising of the Shield Hero Adds Important New Cast Member for Season 2

The Rising of the Shield Hero has added a very important person to the series’ cast for Season 2! The first season of the series first hit a couple of years ago, but it was proven to be such a success with fans around the world that following the end of that debut run it was confirmed that the anime would be returning for not only a second season, but a third as well. But it’s been quite a long wait for the second season, unfortunately, as it was previously bumped from its originally slated Fall 2021 release due to delays seen from the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Now scheduled for a premiere in April as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, The Rising of the Shield Hero has begun its hype train in full with the release of its first full trailer and additional promotional materials. This first trailer revealed a very important cast addition, Ost Horai (to explain who she is would be giving the big reveal away, unfortunately), and the official Twitter account for the series confirmed that Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji in Demon Slayer, Chiaki Nanami in Danganronpa) will be bringing this very important new addition to life:

Hanazawa will be joining the returning cast from the first season, but the staff will be undergoing some changes for the new season. While Keigo Koyonagi, Masahiro Suwa, and Kevin Penkin will be returning as series writer, character design, and music composer respectively, Masato Jinbo will be taking over directing duties from Takao Abo for Kinema Citrus and DR MOVIE. The second season has also revealed that MADKID will be performing the opening theme, “Bring Back” and Chiai Fujikawa will be performing the ending theme, “Yuzurenai.” Originally scheduled for a debut last year before getting bumped to the Spring 2022 anime schedule, Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the new season upon its debut as well.

You can currently find the first season of the series streaming with Crunchyroll as well, and they describe The Rising of the Shield Hero as such, “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

