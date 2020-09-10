The Rising of the Shield Hero Producer Teases Some Characters May Not Return

✖

Recently, at the digital Crunchyroll Expo, a producer for the hit anime series of The Rising of the Shield Hero, Junichiro Tamura, went on record to the hype the upcoming second season of the franchise and let loose some major hints that some characters of the television show might not be returning for the next installment of the adventures of Naofumi. With the second season set to be released next year in 2021, fans are waiting to see where Naofumi and his gang of adventurers will go as the Shield Hero has found a new mission in life!

The Rising of the Shield Hero followed a young otaku who is transported to a fantasy world and deemed to be given the power of the "Shield Hero", one of the legendary Cardinal Heroes who is one part of a quartet of adventurers that wield mystical weaponry. Unfortunately for Naofumi, his arrival into this magical world throws him a number of major curve balls that makes him a pariah in the land he was hoping to protect. Once he met Raphtalia, a hybrid warrior who is able to make a connection with Naofumi, the Shield Hero found a purpose and has been working to heal both his reputation and the world.

During the Crunchyroll Expo 2020 panel, script writer Keigo Koyonagi was teased Season 2 by stating, "Please pay attention to the new characters…We’ll need them to catch up to Naofumi and the others. We’re trying to figure out how to get everyone to like them. "

As a result of this, the Kadokawa producer Junichiro Tamura stated, "There are other Heroes and Myne, who may or may not appear. Of course, the characters from season one may show up for a new story, so I’m hoping that people will look forward to that."

Tamura also shared that season two is going to have some of the biggest battles of the series to date, though he did not confirm which characters will be making an appearance in the upcoming episodes. Originally starting as a light novel series and jumping into manga before becoming a popular anime, there is still plenty of other stories to mine for the future and season three has been confirmed to be in the works.

