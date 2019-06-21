The Rising of the Shield Hero Soundtrack is Now Streaming on Spotify

The Rising of the Shield Hero is near the end of its run, and the series has made a major impression of fans over the past two anime seasons. Quickly becoming one of the most talked about anime shows of the first half of the year, fans are definitely hoping the series comes back for another anime run someday. One of their favorite parts of the series has been the soundtrack composed by Kevin Penkin, and now fans have another way to enjoy it.

The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s soundtrack is now available for streaming on Spotify, and fans can now enjoy the 37 track long album as many times as they want.

Kevin Penkin, who also composed the soundtrack for the Made in Abyss anime adaptation, joked about the response he’s been getting from fans about the soundtrack on Twitter, “Ok so the feedback I’m mostly getting from the Shield Hero OST is: Sax is good. Glass is good. Swedish lyrics are good. Lol.” With the positive response to the soundtrack, fans will definitely be keeping an ear out for what he does next.

The same can be said for The Rising of the Shield Hero as a whole as fans are hoping the series announces a second season after the first comes to an end. As the latest episode of the series teases a much bigger battle coming Naofumi’s way, there’s a larger story that fans can’t wait to experience. Hopefully the series does come back for another big run.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”