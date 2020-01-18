The Rising of the Shield Hero Stage Play Shares New Character Visuals

It might not currently be getting a ton of accolades when compared to other anime releases of 2019, but The Rising of the Shield Hero was one of the biggest anime of last year. Dominating conversation for nearly half the year, the anime was quickly confirmed to be getting another two seasons shortly after the first season came to an end. But that’s not the only new project from the franchise with it coming back in the second season of the adorable Isekai Quartet crossover, and a brand new live-action stage play coming later this year to Japan.

The official Twitter account for the new Shield Hero stage play revealed a look at six new cast members along with their official looks for the play. These include Erena Kamata as young Raphtalia, Carin Isobe as the older Raphtalia, Ikkei Yamamoto as Motoyasu Kitamura, Yuho Matsui as Ren Amaki, Taiga Fukuzawa as Itsuki Kawasumi, and Atsushi Maruyama as Elhart.

The new The Rising of the Shield Hero play will be running from March 27-29 in Osaka before moving to Tokyo from April 2-12. Scissors Blitz will be producing the new play, with Satoshi Ogita attached to direct and Kaori Moriyama writing the script.

The cast of The Rising of the Shield Hero play also includes Yuya Uno as Naofumi Iwatani, Ryuya Ishigami as Ake, Kotori Kojima as Slave Trader, Isamu Ishizaka as Aultcray, and Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Myne (reprising her role from the anime series).

Are you all caught up on The Rising of the Shield Hero? Think it translates well to live action looks? If you wanted to check out the anime before it returns for its the second season, you can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero's first season streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV in both its original Japanese language release and with an English dub.