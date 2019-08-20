The Rising of the Shield Hero Ranks at the Top of New Popularity Poll

The Rising of the Shield Hero was one of the most talked about anime of the year thus far as it dominated many conversations during its run during the Winter and Spring 2019 anime seasons. It really comes as no surprise to hear that the series is just as popular in Japan deep into the Summer season. Recently Japanese TV station AT-X polled its subscribers about their favorite anime aired on the network for the first half of 2019 and gave fans two weeks in July to submit their answers.

With ages ranging from teens to over 60 years old, fans chose The Rising of the Shield Hero to stand above the others for depicting a hero overcoming outstanding odds, the cute additions to Naofumi’s party such as Raphtalia and Filo, and can’t wait to see what comes next.

Here’s how the popularity poll breaks down (via Crunchyroll):

The Rising of the Shield Hero WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me Kaguya-sama: Love is War The Helpful Fox Senko-san Isekai Quartet Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hitoribocchi no Marumaruseikatsu Sword Art Online: Alicization One-Punch Man My Roommate is a Cat We Never Learn: BOKUBEN Goblin Slayer Fruits Basket Your Lie in April ENDRO! Wise Man’s Grandchild Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! [TIE] Strike the Blood, Laid-Back Camp, Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki, Iroduku: The World in Colors, A Certain Magical Index

This poll includes older series that have aired on the network, so that’s why there are a few 2018 additions throughout the list. But even with that caveat, The Rising of the Shield Hero still stands out. The series has yet to confirm whether or not a second season would be on the way, but polls like this do reveal that fans will definitely support a second release.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV in both its original Japanese language release and with an English dub. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

via AT-X, Crunchyroll