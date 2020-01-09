The Seven Deadly Sins Flubs the Finale of Meliodas vs Escanor

To say there’s unrest amongst The Seven Deadly Sins fandom would be putting things lightly. The anime got to a great start with season one, but it has fallen downhill ever since. In fact, season three has been panned by fans and critics so far. And despite a last-ditch try to save itself, it seems The Seven Deadly Sins did not salvage its version of Meliodas vs Escanor before it wrapped.

Earlier this week, the official Twitter page for The Seven Deadly Sins put out a bid for forgiveness. The show, which is now overseen by Studio Deen, enraged fans before the new year when Meliodas began his fight with Escanor. This battle is one of the series’ most beloved, so expectations were rightfully high. However, the anime’s poor animation and pacing left audiences stunned in the worst way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, The Seven Deadly Sins was set to finish the fight, and the show used social media to hype fans. Two key frames of the fight were shown to fans, and they looked all sorts of impressive. But as it turns out, the actual episode did not hold up.

Today, fans began to share their reactions to the new episode, and they were resigned at best. While the fight did have some high points, fans were ultimately let down by the shoddy battle. The manga approached the one-on-one battle as if it were an epic war, but the anime barely delivered a punch. With this iconic fight stuck in the weeds, fans admit they’re unsure if the show can ever rebound or if they even want it to.

How do you feel about The Seven Deadly Sins these days? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Seven Deadly Sins was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.