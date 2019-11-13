The Seven Deadly Sins Gets a Custom Funko Makeover

Funko seems to have taken over all things collectibles. If you are looking for affordable figures of your favorite characters, then you’re surely aware of the brand. From films to anime and celebrities, there are all sorts of Funko figures out there, but The Seven Deadly Sins has yet to get with the page.

Still, there are ways around the issue. One fan decided to make their own Funko based the The Seven Deadly Sins. As you can see below, the fan brought Escanor to life, and fans are in love with the figure.

So, yes. It is time to praise the sun! If you want to pay tribute to this hero, then you’ll want to study how the fan made their own Escanor figure.

The custom sculpt is very impressive given all of its accessories. The face features the hero’s bright blond hair, and it is made even better by his mustache. Escanor’s hair pops really well given its dark outline, and his eyebrows got a similar treatment.

The rest of the sculpt hones in on Escanor’s body. His torso is very ripped, but his green pants are covering up his taut legs. The figure also sees the hero holding his blessed weapon, so you can imagine the kind of damage he could do with the blade.

So far, there are no official plans to give The Seven Deadly Sins a Funko makeover, but fans would welcome it. To date, series from Dragon Ball to Yu-Gi-Oh and Sailor Moon have been given the treatment, so it is about time Escanor joined those ranks!

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.