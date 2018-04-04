‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Releases Season 2 English Trailer

These days, The Seven Deadly Sins fandom is looking for a sign. The anime made a long-awaited return this January when its first season got underway in Japan, and new episodes are still rolling out abroad. However, no word has been given on when the anime will make its Netflix debut. Fans are desperate to know when the Sins will make their way online, but it seems one network will beat the site to the draw.

After all, Animax Asia will begin airing the new season soon, and the network celebrated its arrival with an English trailer.

As you can see above, the second season of The Seven Deadly Sins got a subbed trailer not long ago. The dramatic clip counts down the Sins themselves before Merlin is shown saying it is time the group found a certain man. Of course, the person she’s referring to is none other than Escanor, the Sin of Pride. The group never met up with the man during season one, and this new season will see the Sins search for their long-lost comrade. However, things will sour when a group of demons are revived and make their way to Earth.

The Seven Deadly Sins -Revival of The Commandments- premiering April 14 on Animax Asia (JKT/BKK) • English subbed trailer: https://t.co/2yXZDim0Kn pic.twitter.com/Xcvu4QMhoQ — WTK (@WTK) April 1, 2018

Like the trailer reveals, The Seven Deadly Sins will introduce new villains when the feared Demon Clan is partially resurrected. A group of demons known as the Ten Commandments will return to Earth to raze it for their people, and it seems the Sins have found their matches with the group. Some of its members are able to overpower the Sins in a way the Holy Knights had only dreamed of, and Meliodas’ desperate expressions have fans thinking his dear Elizabeth will come into danger thanks to the demon group’s resurrection.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments officially kicked off on January 13 in Japan with a worldwide release on Netflix coming much later. The series also features the ending theme, “Beautiful” by Anly and will run for 24 episodes. The voice cast from the original season all returned for season two, complete with a mysterious new Deadly Sin, Escanor, the Lion Sin of Pride.

Are you ready for this new season to hit Netflix?