The Seven Deadly Sins Announces New Ending Theme

The Seven Deadly Sins has seen some controversy this season. The Netflix produced anime has seen controversy in the forms of the new animation studio heading the season in the form of Studio Deen, some unexpected censorship that had audiences up in arms, and an introduction that fans felt dropped the ball on what the franchise is normally capable of. With the third season in full swing, though not for Western audiences as of yet, it seems that a brand new ending theme is on the way for the series from singer Sora Amamiya!

Sora isn’t just a singer, but an established voice actor, supplying the voice of one of the main characters of the series Elizabeth Liones, previously doing an ending theme for the franchise’s second season to boot:

What do you think of the The Seven Deadly Sins’ third season’s newest ending theme? What have been your favorite theme, opening or ending, from the franchise to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Seven Deadly Sins!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods first debut on October 9th, but won’t be available to watch legally outside of Japan until much later due to Netflix’s staggered release schedule. Future episodes will most like explore Elizabeth’s ties to the Goddess Clan from 3,000 years ago, but unfortunately fans outside of Japan will have to wait for the real answer. At least it means avoiding the odd censorship debate surrounding the premiere.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.

