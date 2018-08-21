‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Creator Addresses Sequel Possibility

In a new interview released on Monday, Nakaba Suzuki eluded to just how far The Seven Deadly Sins might go as a manga — and what might come afterward.

Suzuki gave an interview with Da Vinci Magazine, published by Kadokawa. In it, he revealed that he hopes to end the Seven Deadly Sins manga in “about a year,” according to a translation by Anime News Network. He added that he hopes that will leave the series with about 40 volumes’ worth of pages, stating that that was the number he has had in mind since the very beginning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Suzuki admitted that the adventure might not end there. While he wants to wrap up the main series within that time frame, he is open to the idea of a sequel or spin-off. He said that any continuation of the beloved fantasy would be up to the editors of Shonen Magazine.

The Seven Deadly Sins — or, Nanatsu no Taizai — began in Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. The series has had a meteoric rise to international success, with 32 volumes published by Kodansha, 28 of which have already been printed in English. Later this month, the 33rd tankobon volume will ship in Japan, while the chapters are updated digitally in English every week on Crunchyroll.

The series has also grown even more in recent years since it finally made its way into anime. A 24-episode adaptation aired in 2014 and 2015, and was then picked up by Netflix. The streaming giant now has both English and Japanese versions of the show available, along with a four-episode original TV special titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War.

A second season, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments, just premiered in January, and next week the series’ first feature-length anime film will debut as well. The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky will hit theaters in Japan on Aug. 18.

For those unfamiliar with the series, The Seven Deadly Sins is based in a medieval European-style fantasy world. It follows Princess Elizabeth as she searches the land for seven legendary knights, hoping they will help her overthrow a group of tyrants that have stolen her throne and restore her father’s kingdom.

Perhaps the most surprising fact from Suzuki’s interview was his proclamation of his back-up plan outside of a sequel. If Shonen is not interested in a Seven Deadly Sins spin-off, the creator said that he will most likely begin work on a straightforward baseball manga.