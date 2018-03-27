‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Announces First Live-Action Project

These days, The Seven Deadly Sins is pretty busy. The show made its long-awaited return in January when its second season began airing in Japan. The new episodes have yet to hit the US, but the franchise has no plans on waiting for its on-going season to go global before hitting its next project.

After all, the first live-action project for The Seven Deadly Sins was announced not too long ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, Meliodas and the rest of the Sins will be coming into the real world soon enough. Anime Japan 2018 held a short presentation about The Seven Deadly Sins, and it was announced that the franchise is getting a live-action play. The Seven Deadly Sins: The Stage will begin this fall in Tokyo and Osaka (via ANN).

So far, there are no details about the live-action play, but this isn’t the first adaptation of its kind. One Piece has had several live-action iterations as has Naruto, Haikyu!!, Death Note, and more.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments officially kicked off on January 13 in Japan with a worldwide release on Netflix coming much later. The series also features the ending theme, “Beautiful” by Anly and will run for 24 episodes. The voice cast from the original season all returned for season two, complete with a mysterious new Deadly Sin, Escanor, the Lion Sin of Pride.

Are you excited for this live-action debut? Should the shonen series ever get a live-action film adaptation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!