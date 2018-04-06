‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Live-Action Project Reveals First Poster

The Seven Deadly Sins is making a break for the real world. Earlier this year, fans learned the franchise was shopping around a live-action project, and it seems the pitch has landed. The series will get a stage play this year, and it just gave fans a first-look at its cast in character.

The website for The Seven Deadly Sins play has shared its first poster. The image, which can be found below, shows five of the Sins along with Elizabeth. The familiar faces show off the heroes as they appeared during the first season of the anime, and fans are interested to see why the play’s story has in store for the monstrously strong characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, there’s no word on whether Merlin or Escanor will appear in the play. Fans can cross their fingers though.

In the front, Meliodas can be seen, and his hair is as yellow as ever. Elizabeth can be spotted behind the boy, and her white-blonde hair looks just the same as it does on the screen. King, Ban, and Gowther can also be found along with Diane. The giant girl looks all sorts of adorable with her pulled pigtails, and fans can only imagine how the stage play will make her look — well — giant.

The cast for the stage play was also released, so you can check out its talent below:

Takeru Naya as Meliodas

Minami Umezawa as Elizabeth

Shōtarō Arisawa as Ban

Kasumi Hasegawa as Diane

Naoki Saitou as King

Ryō Kitamura as Gowther

Bishin Kawasumi as Howzer

Yūki Nomura as Griamore

Moka Kodama as Jericho

Junki Narasaka as Slader

Akira Kubodera as Helbram

Asami Tano as Guila

Teruma as Hendrickson

Tetsuji Sakakibara as Gilthunder

So far, there are no details about this live-action play, but it isn’t the first adaptation of its kind. One Piece has had several live-action iterations as has Naruto, Haikyu!!, Death Note, and more.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

Are you excited for this live-action debut? Should the shonen series ever get a live-action film adaptation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!