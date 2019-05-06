The Seven Deadly Sins May Have Revealed Its End Date

The Seven Deadly Sins remains a popular shonen series in Japan, but every story must come to an end some day. Despite its thriving anime, reports have come through signaling the end of The Seven Deadly Sins, and it may come sooner than expected.

Recently, the latest chapter of The Seven Deadly Sins went live. It was there readers found a teaser regarding the series’ “possible ending” and the the next issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine.

For those unaware, The Seven Deadly Sins is published weekly under Kodansha Comics. The publisher puts out the anthology which houses chapters for dozens of titles. Nakaba Suzuki’s story is one of them, but fans are concerned the story will be ending soon (via Spy True).

This revelation is a blow to worried fans, but there is consolation even if The Seven Deadly Sinss does end. After all, a new anime series has been ordered for Meliodas and the gang. Last year, Studio DEEN confirmed it will be overseeing The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods. This marks the first time the anime has been handled outside of A-1 Pictures, the studio in charge of seasons 1-2. The new anime will come with an entirely new staff, so fans are eager to see if this switch can reinvigorate The Seven Deadly Sins following its lackluster second season.

So, do you think this shonen is about to set out on its last chapter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

