The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Premiere Draws Ire Over Censorship

The Seven Deadly Sins is back in action, and fans flocked to season three however they could yesterday upon its premiere. Though the show will not hit the U.S. for several months thanks to Netflix, plenty were able to watch the series abroad, and it turns out The Seven Deadly Sins is being hit by some really rough reviews all because of its unexpected censorship.

Recently, the first episode of The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods went live. It was there fans were treated to a recap episode of sorts, and they were even introduced to the show’s latest production team. However, it seems like things did not go over well when introductions were made.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, fans were quick to point out pieces of censored content which appeared in the episode. In strange fashion, some of the show’s graphic gore was covered up by floating black circles, and that is not all. Whenever a person was injured, they would bleed white light rather than blood, and fans have been quick to call out the show on the unnecessary censorship.

Of course, audiences are not sure whether the blame is meant for Studio Deen, its outsource team at Marvy Jack, or the TV Tokyo cable network. All of these parties are new to The Seven Deadly Sins this season, so it is difficult to pin down what pushed this premiere over the edge for fans. And if its censorship continues, then audiences are preparing themselves for the worst this season.

How do you feel about these unexpected changes…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.