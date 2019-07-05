The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Release Window Surfaces

The Seven Deadly Sins will soon be returning for a third outing, but the project has largely been shrouded in mystery ever since it was initially announced. Dubbed The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, this third outing will be handled by a different production studio and will bring the series closer to its climax. But when can fans expect to see it.

According to Moetron News, Wrath of the Gods is currently slated for a release Fall 2019 in Japan. Though with its Netflix licensing outside of Japan, that might mean a 2020 release is more likely for everywhere else.

The report also states that there will be a ”pre-screening” event for the third iteration of the series on September 22 in Japan. With a Fall 2019 release window, fans will most likely get to see a better look at what’s to come. That might also mean that a teaser or even a full trailer for the series will be coming in the next couple of months if this all holds true as well.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods will be directed by Susumu Nishizawa (who worked on storyboards for The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments). Rintarou Ikeda (Love and Lies, Love Tyrant) will be composing the series, and composers Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada will be returning from the previous productions for the new project.

The series will be getting a new studio as Studio Deen will be producing this third iteration rather than A-1 Pictures, which produced the first two seasons and movie. But with returning staff and voice cast already confirmed, there might not be a noticeable difference.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.