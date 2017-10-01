One Of The Steelers Just Kamehameha’d The NFL

Sports fans have to appreciate a good touchdown celebration, and one Steelers players knows how to give one. The NFL star landed a touchdown earlier today, and he did so with a massive Kamehameha.

Over on Twitter, the wide receiver posted a video of his glorious celebration. The moment took place when JuJu Smith-Schuster was playing against the Baltimore Ravens with his team. The Steelers were on the 20-year line and managed to get the football to Smith-Schuster who ran a touchdown. With the Steelers already 13 points ahead, the wide receiver felt the need to celebrate, so he tapped into his inner-Saiyan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, for many fans online, they failed to differentiate Goku’s Kamehameha from the Ryu’s Hadoken. Street Fighter fans almost got to celebrate the nod until Smith-Schuester took to Twitter to clarify his viral celebration.

“Kamehameha!!!!!!” the athelete wrote. So, there you have it.

Of course, Dragon Ball fans aren’t too surprised by the footballer’s celebration. After all, the NFL is known for its love of Goku and all things Super Saiyan. Earlier this year, Mike Daniels did a Dragon Ball Z celebration when he gave his own Kamehameha. However, the Green Bay Packers player didn’t stop there; No, the defensive lineman is a full-on otaku with the cosplay skills to prove it.

Earlier this summer, Daniels went viral after the athlete showed up at San Diego Comic Con. The actor cosplayed with his brother as Bee and the A, the fearsome Raikage. The duo were featured on ESPN for their Naruto show-out, and anime fans were happy to see the athletes embrace the ninjas with some intense cosplays.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami will begin airing the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.