Join JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure With This Cool (and Cuddly) Stone Mask Prop

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has evolved in its history, going from a smaller story focusing on the Joestars fighting vampire using the power of the Ripple to the anime characters receiving their own Stands to battle opponents that aren’t necessarily creatures of the night. While the anime franchise marches forward, Dio Brando remains one of the biggest villains by leaps and bounds. The vampiric villain would become a Stand user himself but his story began by placing the Stone Mask on his face to gain his initial powers. Now, Bandai Spirits is about to let Joestar fans claim their own version of the cursed anime item.

If you aren’t familiar with the Stone Mask, it first appeared in the initial outing for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Phantom Blood. Dio came across the mask and inadvertently created a vampire that nearly took the villain’s life in a dark alley. Realizing the power that the mask held, Dio used it on himself to not just take the Joestar fortune but to take over the world by ushering in a new age of darkness. Even before he utilized the power of “The World”, Dio would still be a major threat and nearly punched Jonathan Joestar’s ticket quite a few times.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Buy Your Own Stone Mask* (Won’t Turn You Into A Vampire)

Premium Bandai is offering the “Stone Mask” in January of next year. Here’s how the outlet describes the recreation of the cursed item, “The key item “Stone Mask” from “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood” is now available as a wearable stuffed toy! The “Stone Mask” worn by Dio has been commercialized as a wearable stuffed toy with soft padding. It is designed to be worn on the head with parts that resemble the bone needles of the Stone Mask, and you can enjoy the realistic appearance of the Stone Mask from both the front and the side. Can you “transcend humanity” like Dio?”

Dio has not returned to life following his death at the hands of Jotaro Kujo at the tail end of Stardust Crusaders. Brando’s legacy has lived past his demise however as Stone Ocean saw the villainous Pucci trying to go to heaven as a direct consequence of his friendship with the vampire.

Want to see what other bizarre anime merch arrives on the scene? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the Joestars.