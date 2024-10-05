The Wild Robot Director Is Very Down for a Sequel

Dreamworks Animation's latest animated feature, The Wild Robot, isn't just a financial success, scoring number one at the box office for its opening weekend, but is a critical success as well. The film featuring a robot named Roz taking care of an orphaned baby goose is one that has a struck a chord with audiences. In a recent interview, director Chris Sanders went over several aspects of creating the film, working with the actors that helped bring it to life, and stated that he would love nothing more than to return to this world in a sequel film. Thanks to its success across the board, we might just see The Wild Robot return in the future.

If you weren't aware, the robot Roz was played by none other than Lupita Nyong'o, the actress that has made a name for herself with such hits as Black Panther, 12 Years A Slave, Us, A Quiet Place: Day One, and too many other films to list here. In basking in The Wild Robot's success, director Chris Sanders spoke with NBC regarding working with the beloved actress, "She really took the lead in crafting this character. Roz is a complex character, so there was a lot to talk about. Because in these recording sessions, you might hit many, many different points in the same story, we had to eventually define phase one, phase two, and phase three voice. As we bounced around, we would [say]: 'Okay, this is phase one voice.' And she would put herself into that range. And then later on, in the same recording session: 'Okay, now we're in phase three voice,'…and so on."

The Wild Robot 2

Jumpin to the possibility of returning for a sequel, Sanders stated that he would love to return this universe, "I would very much like to. I think the entire crew really, really involved themselves in this film in a way that I've never seen before, myself included. This was a labor of love on the part of everybody at the studio, and yes, I think I'd love to go and stay here for a while." While nothing has been confirmed by Dreamworks Animation as of yet, the film certainly is on track for a potential sequel based on the critical and financial response.

The Wild Robot Reviews

In our review of The Wild Robot, we here at ComicBook.com took the opportunity to praise Chris Sanders for his work on The Wild Robot, "Writer/director Chris Sanders (How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, Lilo & Stitch) once again proves why he is one of the greats in multi-level animated storytelling: The Wild Robot movie is both a warm and wondrous parable about parental love, while simultaneously being a sardonic and, at times, deeply cathartic commentary about the trials and deep sacrifices required of being a parent. With both levels working perfectly in tune, The Wild Robot is another big win for Dreamworks Animation – and a guaranteed franchise starter."

(Photo: Dreamworks Animation)

Would Lupita Nyong'o Return For The Sequel?

In the same interview, Lupita confirmed that should a sequel be made, she would also be on board to return, "Oh, my goodness, yes. I mean, I love Roz. I love this project. It's a good thing Peter Brown wrote three books! I would revisit her in a heartbeat."

