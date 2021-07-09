The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Reveals Release Date at WitcherCon

✖

WitcherCon is finally here and with it a whole new look at the ever-expanding Witcher franchise. 2021 and 2022 are going to be quite busy for The Witcher, as we will not only be getting season 2 of the core series on Netlfix but also a new anime film focusing on Vesemir. For those who don't know, Vesemir is Geralt's mentor and friend, and Netflix's The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf project is set to focus on his solo adventures before he met the White Wolf and a lethal foe of his own. Now we finally have a release date, and Netflix revealed that The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will hit the streaming service on August 23rd.

Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo are at the helm of the film alongside Studio Mir, and while we don't know a lot about the film, we do know it is in canon regarding the events of the core Witcher series, and like that series is based firmly on the material from the books.

"The show is... It's funny because it's such a unique property. Because the show is based on the books and not the game. It's been an interesting thing to control that perspective, in terms of, we were looking at the books, always looking at the books. And there's always going to be some similarities because they're all coming from the same mothership, basically," DeMayo said.

"But the anime itself, for as much as I can say about it, because as you know, Netflix, as well," DeMayo said. "It is definitely something that is in canon with our live-action series."

That's great news, and since this is canon, you could continue to flesh out some of your other characters in the main series through these one-shot projects. The one that immediately springs to mind is a Triss project, as she didn't get nearly as much screen time in season 1 as fans wanted. She is back for season 2 of course, but fans will always accept more Triss content. A Jaskier project would be pretty cool too, as would one-shots featuring the other Witchers in Geralt's world. All promising ideas, but we'll have to wait and see if they actually come to fruition.

