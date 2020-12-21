The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Debuts Official Logo

✖

The Witcher is working on its future projects during the holidays, and it seems fans were given a surprise gift to celebrate the season. Over on Twitter, netizen kept a close eye on the franchise's pages as they were teased with a few gifts, and the present which dropped this morning is a first look at The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The post, which you can find below, showcases the logo created for the anime. The Witcher first announced this ambitious anime project was in the works earlier this year, and fans have been waiting for an update on the series ever since. And what better time is there to drop such a gift than right now?

Surprise! Your benevolent bard comes to you today with exciting developments: Presenting a very first look at the "Nightmare of the Wolf" logo. #Witchmas pic.twitter.com/TGJyjzV8hl — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 21, 2020

The logo shows a wolf mask of sorts against a pitch black screen, and it is accompanied by some ominous music. The sterling mask tarnishes as text appears baring the anime's name and the whole logo loops for a few seconds before fading into black.

This logo reveal might not be much, but it shows fans that things are moving behind the scenes. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has been a point of excitement since its announcement, so you can see why fans want more information on the film ASAP. And while those details are slow coming, writer Beau DeMayo did tell ComicBook.com in an interview this year that this anime will be 100% canon to the main show.

"The show is... It's funny because it's such a unique property. Because the show is based on the books and not the game. It's been an interesting thing to control that perspective, in terms of, we were looking at the books, always looking at the books. And there's always going to be some similarities because they're all coming from the same mothership, basically," the writer shared.

"But the anime itself, for as much as I can say about it, because as you know, Netflix, as well," he continued before adding: "It is definitely something that is in canon with our live action series."

What do you think of this first-look at the logo? Are you hyped for The Witcher's anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.